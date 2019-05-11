Appeal for missing man last seen boarding Tralee to Dublin train

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in locating Dan Sheehy, a 52-year-old man who is missing since Monday 29 April.

Dan was last seen boarding the Tralee to Dublin train on the day he left home.

He is described as being 5’11″, broad build, with a brown/grey tight haircut and dark green hazel eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a suit when last seen.

Anyone who can assist in tracing his whereabouts is urged to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.