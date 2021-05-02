Have you seen John Redmond? He was last seen in Donabate on 15 March

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of John Redmond, aged 44 years old, who was last seen in Donobate on 15 March.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

John is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre and Ballymun areas, Gardaí said.

Gardaí and John’s family would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Swords on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.