Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal

AN IRISHMAN MISSING in Australia has been found safe and well after an online campaign to find him.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, originally from Dunshaughlin in Meath, was declared missing by his family in Ireland after he hadn’t been in touch with them for four months.

He had worked in Mt Isa, the Ranger Mine outside Darwin and spent a lot of time in and around Brisbane when on break.

The appeal on The Irish Australian Support Association of Queensland (IASAQ) received a lot of attention and Kevin has, in the last day or so, made contact with his family.

A new updated statement from the IASAQ read: “Everyone, Kevin has made contact with his family and is ok, so thank you, each and everyone of you for the part you played.

“The strength of community and people working together, and looking out for each other is still powerful enough to achieve at happy ending. Go raibh mile maith agaibh go léir.”