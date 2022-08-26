Have you seen Michael? Gardai issue appeal for missing man

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for help to find a missing man from Cherrywood in Dublin.
Michael Leonard (47) was last seen on Wednesday, 24 August, 2022.
A spokesperson said: “Michael is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, blue eyes and tight brown hair. It is not known what Michael was last wearing but he may be driving in a Black Toyota Avensis car.
“Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
