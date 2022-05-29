Have you seen Edward O'Callaghan? Garda appeal for information on missing man

GARDAI ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Edward O’Callaghan, who is missing from his home in Elmvale, Wilton, Co. Cork since Thursday 26 May.

Edward was last seen when he left home on Thursday afternoon at around 2p.m. He is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Edward was wearing a red fleece jumper, navy jeans and navy Dubarry boat-style shoes. It is believed that Edward is in his vehicle, a white Toyota Auris van, registration number 10-C-7245.

Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station (021) 494712, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.