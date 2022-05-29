#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 29 May 2022
Advertisement

Have you seen Edward O'Callaghan? Garda appeal for information on missing man

Edward was last seen when he left his home in Elmvale, Wilton, Co Cork, on Thursday.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 29 May 2022, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,545 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5777555

GARDAI ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Edward O’Callaghan, who is missing from his home in Elmvale, Wilton, Co. Cork since Thursday 26 May.

Edward was last seen when he left home on Thursday afternoon at around 2p.m. He is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Edward was wearing a red fleece jumper, navy jeans and navy Dubarry boat-style shoes. It is believed that Edward is in his vehicle, a white Toyota Auris van, registration number 10-C-7245.

Gardaí and Edward’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station (021) 494712, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie