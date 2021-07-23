Gardaí seek help locating man (59) missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 59-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Desmond Kelly has been missing from the Crumlin area since Thursday 22 July.

He is described as being five feet ten inches in height with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Desmond was wearing a khaki jacket, denim jeans and brown shoes.

Gardaí and Desmond’s family are said to be “concerned for his welfare”.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Crumlin on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.