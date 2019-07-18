Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for man missing from Dublin since last weekend

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a man missing from Dublin since last weekend.

Zilvinas Duda (31) has been missing from the Ongar area of Dublin 15, since Saturday 13 July and gardaí in Blanchardstown have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

His car, a grey Audi A3 Hatchback, was located abandoned on the Staleen Road, Donore, Co Meath on Saturday.

He is described as 6’2 in height, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety, a statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.