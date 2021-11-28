#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 28 November 2021
Have you seen Jason? Gardaí seek help locating missing man from Co Clare

Jason Burcombe has been missing from Ennis since 23 November.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5614335
Jason Burcombe.
Image: Garda Press Office
Jason Burcombe.
Jason Burcombe.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man from Co Clare.

Jason Burcombe has been missing from his home in Ennis since last Tuesday, 23 November. 

He is described as being around five feet six inches in height, of medium build, with short fair hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit pants, a grey beanie hat, navy runners and white socks when he was last seen. 

Gardaí said his family are concerned for his wellbeing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

