Have you seen Jason? Gardaí seek help locating missing man from Co Clare

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man from Co Clare.

Jason Burcombe has been missing from his home in Ennis since last Tuesday, 23 November.

He is described as being around five feet six inches in height, of medium build, with short fair hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark grey tracksuit pants, a grey beanie hat, navy runners and white socks when he was last seen.

Gardaí said his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.