Wednesday 18 August 2021
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing man in Wexford

Faisal Alkozay was last seen in the Rosslare area of Wexford on Sunday.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 3:33 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public for help to find a missing man who was last seen in the Rosslare area of Co Wexford.

A garda spokesperson said Faisal Alkozay, 20, who was last seen in the Rosslare area of Wexford at 1:20am last Sunday.

“Faisal is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of slim build with short black hair. When last seen Faisal was wearing a black polo shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Faisal are asked to contact Gardaí in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

