Gardaí renew appeal for missing man Gerry Taylor who went missing one year ago today

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Gerry Taylor, who went missing from his home on this day last year.

Gerry was last seen on Kellystown Road, Rathfarnham, walking in the direction of Ticknock shortly after 11am on 25 May 2019.

Gerry is described as being 5ft 10in in height and of medium build. He has grey hair and stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas flat trainers with a white sole and white stripes on the side.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and Gerard’s family have serious concerns for his welfare and ask for any information regarding his whereabouts to be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”