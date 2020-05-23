This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 23 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí renew appeal for missing man Gerry Taylor who went missing one year ago today

Gerry is described as being 5ft 10in in height and of medium build.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 23 May 2020, 2:18 PM
22 minutes ago 1,891 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5106142
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Gerry Taylor, who went missing from his home on this day last year.

Gerry was last seen on Kellystown Road, Rathfarnham, walking in the direction of Ticknock shortly after 11am on 25 May 2019.

Gerry is described as being 5ft 10in in height and of medium build. He has grey hair and stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sports cap,  black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas flat trainers with a white sole and white stripes on the side.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and Gerard’s family have serious concerns for his welfare and ask for any information regarding his whereabouts to be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie