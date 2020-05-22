Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of man missing from Meath

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old man who has been missing from Co Meath since Monday.

Colin Downey has been missing from his home in the Gillstown area since 18 May.

He is described as being 5’11″ in height, of slight build with brown hair.

When last seen, Colin is believed to have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and a pair of wellington boots.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Navan on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.