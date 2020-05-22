This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of man missing from Meath

Colin Downey (44) has been missing from his home since Monday.

By Órla Ryan Friday 22 May 2020, 7:35 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old man who has been missing from Co Meath since Monday.

Colin Downey has been missing from his home in the Gillstown area since 18 May.

He is described as being 5’11″ in height, of slight build with brown hair.

When last seen, Colin is believed to have been wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket and a pair of wellington boots.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Navan on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

