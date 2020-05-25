Public appeal for missing man (75) last seen in Glasnevin today

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a missing 75-year-old man.

Danny Toye was last seen at approximately midday today at St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9.

He is described as being around 5’9″ tall, with a slight build, grey hair and beard and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Danny’s family are said to be very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.