Concern for man missing from Kilkenny since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39-year-old missing from Kilkenny.

Francis Okot was last seen on James’s Street in Kilkenny yesterday, Saturday 18th December, at approximately 5pm.

He is described as being 6’2 in height with a broad build and shaved black hair.

When last seen, Francis was wearing a black jacket with an orange trim on the zipper, grey tracksuit pants and runners.

Gardaí and Francis’s family are concerned for his well-being.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.