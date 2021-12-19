Concern for man missing from Kilkenny since yesterday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39-year-old missing from Kilkenny.
Francis Okot was last seen on James’s Street in Kilkenny yesterday, Saturday 18th December, at approximately 5pm.
He is described as being 6’2 in height with a broad build and shaved black hair.
When last seen, Francis was wearing a black jacket with an orange trim on the zipper, grey tracksuit pants and runners.
Gardaí and Francis’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
