Garda launch appeal to help find missing 58-year-old man from Dublin 7

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDA ARE ASKING the public for help tracing 58-year-old Patrick O’Shea, who was last seen in the Dublin 7 area yesterday.

Patrick is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slight build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.