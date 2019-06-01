Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing man from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a man who is missing from his home in Shankill, Dublin.

Peter Somers, 51, was last seen yesterday evening. He is described at being 5ft 8in in height, of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black bomber style jacket, a black baseball cap, a brown jumper, black jeans and black shoes.

He left home driving his car which is a Blue VW Passat Estate registration number 07WH886.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information on Peter or who may have seen him or his car is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire 01 – 6665000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”