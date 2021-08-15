Gardaí issue appeal for missing teen Mason Byrnes

Gardaí said it is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Mason Byrnes who is missing from Carlow since yesterday.

He is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, is of slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue hoodie and a black or blue body warmer.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Mason’s welfare, gardaí said in a statement today.

It is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.