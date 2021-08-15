#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí issue appeal for missing teen Mason Byrnes

Gardaí said they are concerned for the 18-year-old’s welfare.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 1:40 PM
36 minutes ago 4,097 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5523711
Gardaí said it is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.
Image: Garda Press Office
Gardaí said it is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.
Gardaí said it is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Mason Byrnes who is missing from Carlow since yesterday.

He is described as being 5′ 10″ in height, is of slim build and has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue hoodie and a black or blue body warmer.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Mason’s welfare, gardaí said in a statement today.

It is believed that Mason may be in Dublin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

