GARDAÍ IN MAYO are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 29-year-old woman.

Rachel Dervin is missing from the Castlebar area since Saturday 7 December.

She is described as being approximately 5’9″ in height with a slim build. Rachel’s hair is dyed red and she has green eyes.

Anyone who’s seen her or has information about her whereabouts to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.