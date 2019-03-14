This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita

Julianna has been missing from her home in Dublin since 28 February.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:46 PM
Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 6:46 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4542886
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a renewed appeal for information as they seek assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita.

Julianna has been missing from her home in Hartstown, Dublin 15 since 28 February.

She is described as being 5 foot in height, of slim build and with fair hair and hazel/brown eyes.

When last seen, Julianna was wearing a black jacket and black jeans, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is being asked to contact gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

