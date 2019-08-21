Appeal launched to help find 64 year-old woman missing from Dublin since Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched an appeal for information to help locate a 64 year-old woman who was last seen in the capital yesterday.

Investigators at Kevin Street Garda Station are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Margaret O’Neill, who is missing from the Castlepark area of Tallaght.

Margaret was last seen at around 8am on Tuesday in the Pine Grove Park area of Swords in north Co Dublin.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, and of a medium build with short blonde hair.

When last seen, Margaret was wearing a mustard-coloured duffel coat and black trousers.

Gardaí and Margaret’s family say they are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.