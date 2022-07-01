Have you seen Geraldine? 44-year-old missing from Ballymun since Tuesday

GARDAI ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Geraldine Clarke, who has been missing from her home in Ballymun in Dublin since Tuesday.

Geraldine is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with black hair, a slim build and hazel eyes. When last seen, she was wearing dark bottoms and a dark green jacket.

Gardaí and Geraldine’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Geraldine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement