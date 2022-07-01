Have you seen Geraldine? 44-year-old missing from Ballymun since Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAI ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Geraldine Clarke, who has been missing from her home in Ballymun in Dublin since Tuesday.
Geraldine is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with black hair, a slim build and hazel eyes. When last seen, she was wearing dark bottoms and a dark green jacket.
Gardaí and Geraldine’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Geraldine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)