Have you seen Christine? Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teenager

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Christine Green who has been missing for two days.

Christine was last seen in The Square in Tallaght last Saturday, 16 November. She is described as five feet six inches in height, of broad build and with blue/green eyes. She has blonde hair that is dyed with light blue tips.

She was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and black runners when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information that could help to find Christine is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.