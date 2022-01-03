Child missing from Dublin found safe and well

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that they have located a child who had been missing from her home in Dublin.
A public appeal for assistance was issued this morning, but in an update this afternoon, gardaí said that the child has been found safe and well.
They thanked the public for their assistance and said that no further action is required.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS