Family concerned for welfare of woman missing from Cork since Tuesday

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Majnoon Yehudie (47) is missing from Douglas in Cork.

She was reported missing on Tuesday 22 October.

She is described as being around 5’8″ in height, thin build, pale complexion with blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a purple jacket and black leggings.

Gardaí and Majnoon’s family are said to be concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information is urged contact gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7121, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.