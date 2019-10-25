This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family concerned for welfare of woman missing from Cork since Tuesday

Majnoon Yehudie was reported missing on Tuesday.

By Sean Murray Friday 25 Oct 2019, 9:30 PM
47 minutes ago 2,968 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868250
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to help trace the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Majnoon Yehudie (47) is missing from Douglas in Cork.

She was reported missing on Tuesday 22 October.

She is described as being around 5’8″ in height, thin build, pale complexion with blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a purple jacket and black leggings.

Gardaí and Majnoon’s family are said to be concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information is urged contact gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7121, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie