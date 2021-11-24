#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 24 November 2021
Have you seen missing man Damien Harrison?

Damien’s family are concerned for his welfare and it is believed that he may be in Dublin city centre.

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,134 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5611171

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Damien Harrison who is a resident of Northern Ireland and who was last seen on Carrick Road, Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning 20th November, 2021.

Damien is described as being 5’ 5” in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Damien was wearing a grey hoodie and grey trousers.

Gardaí and Damien’s family are concerned for his welfare and it is believed that he may be in Dublin city centre.

Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Zuzia Whelan
