#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí and family concerned for safety of 70-year-old man missing from his home in Meath

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in locating David Cunningham from Dunboyne.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Nov 2020, 8:48 PM
27 minutes ago 4,239 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276716

David Cunningham MP David Cunningham. Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 70-year-old man from Dunboyne, Co Meath.

David Cunningham has been missing from his home in Oakridge Crescent since this morning.

Gardaí and family members say they are concerned for his safety. 

He was last seen leaving his family home at 9.30am. He is described as being five feet ten inches in height, bald, with a slim build and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing navy Snickers-type work trousers, a brown fleece and a navy jacket.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He often wears a hat, which he is photographed wearing in the image above.

Anyone with any information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie