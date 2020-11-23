Gardaí and family concerned for safety of 70-year-old man missing from his home in Meath

David Cunningham. Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 70-year-old man from Dunboyne, Co Meath.

David Cunningham has been missing from his home in Oakridge Crescent since this morning.

Gardaí and family members say they are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen leaving his family home at 9.30am. He is described as being five feet ten inches in height, bald, with a slim build and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing navy Snickers-type work trousers, a brown fleece and a navy jacket.

He often wears a hat, which he is photographed wearing in the image above.

Anyone with any information on David’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.