Gardaí seeking public's help in locating missing 44-year-old man from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old man missing from his home in Dublin.

David Henderson, who lives in Churchtown, Dundrum was last seen in the Portobello area of Dublin City centre yesterday.

He is described as 6’1, of slim build with brown eyes and blonde hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing grey trousers, a navy jumper and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen David or can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.