GARDAÍ IN KERRY are seeking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Denis Slattery who has been missing from the Clashmealcon East area of Causeway since last Tuesday.

Denis is described as being 5’4″, with grey balding hair, grey eyes, of stocky build, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Listowel on 068-50820.