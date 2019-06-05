Gardaí seek public's help to locate 15 year-old girl missing from Dublin since Monday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal as they seek assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl who has been missing from the city since Monday.

15 year-old Nadine Walsh was last seen in the Mountjoy area on 3 June.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build and with brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, Nadine was wearing a black jacket, wine-coloured trousers and black runners.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating her is being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.