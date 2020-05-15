Public appeal launched to locate missing 38-year-old man in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man in Dublin.

Karl Boylan has been missing from the Monkstown Farm area of Dublin since earlier today.

He is described as being 6ft in height, and of medium build with short blonde hair.

When last seen Karl was wearing a navy hoodie, kaki green Under Armour pants and a white Under Armour baseball cap.

Gardaí and Karl’s family say they are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts or can assist in locating him are asked to contact gardaí in Dun Laoighaire on 016 665 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.