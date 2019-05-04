Gardaí appeal for public help in locating missing 18-month-old girl

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracking down an 18-month-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Shania Constantin, who resides in Blanchardstown is in the care of her grandfather, 36-year-old Condrut Iosca who is also missing.

They were last seen when her grandfather drove away from North Circular road in Phibsborough, Co Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed he was driving a red van at the time.

Shania is described as having dark brown eyes and very little hair.

Condrut is described as 5’9 in height with black hair, brown eyes and of medium build.

Gardaí are concerned for Shania and anyone who can assist Gardaí are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.