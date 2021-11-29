Gardaí seek help to find 65-year-old man missing from Dublin 8

A MAN IN his 60s has been missing from Dublin for over a week.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Zdzislaw Stobyra, who is missing from Dublin 8.

The 65-year-old has been missing since the morning of 20 November.

He is approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a thin build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on Zdzislaw’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.