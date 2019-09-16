Have you seen Artur? Appeal for 20 year-old man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 20-year-old man who has been missing from the south of the city since last week.

Artur Sumuk was last seen in Dublin 8 on Tuesday 10 September.

He is described as being six feet tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Artur was wearing black jeans, black Nike trainers, a grey hoodie and was travelling on his e-bike.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.