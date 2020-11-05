Gardaí seek public's help finding 30-year-old man missing from Dundalk

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Darren Brennan.

The 30-year-old has been missing from the Knockbridge area of Dundalk since Saturday 24 October.

Darren is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, with black hair and of average build.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms, a wine coloured bomber jacket and white runners.

Darren is known to frequent Galway City and Mullingar and he may have used public transport to travel to these areas.

Darren’s family and gardaí are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information on Darren Brennan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ardee on 041 687 1137 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.