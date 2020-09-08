Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí seek help to find missing 17-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old in Dublin.

Dylan Whelan was last seen in the Walkinstown area of Dublin on Monday, 24 August.

The teenager is described as being approximately five feet six inches in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Dylan or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.