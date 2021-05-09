Gardaí seek help tracing man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Efiota Bassey who is missing from north Dublin city centre area since 30 April.

He is described as being 5’10″, with black hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Gardaí and Efiota’s family are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballymun on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.