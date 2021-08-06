Public asked to help find 61-year-old woman missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old Elizabeth Burke, who was last seen in the Blanchardstown area at 7am this morning.

Elizabeth is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length, blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a green raincoat, black leggings with blue and pink trainers.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Elizabeth is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.