Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing teenager from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager missing from Limerick city.

16-year-old Eric McLoughlin was last seen at around 9am on 24 May.

He is described as being approximately 5’7 and having fair/brown hair with blue eyes and of a slim build.

His hair is short and shaved at the sides and when last seen he was wearing wine-coloured tracksuit bottoms, with a black/grey North Face jacket and Nick runners.

Anyone with information on Eric’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Mitchelstown Garda Station on 02 584 833.