Wednesday 2 June 2021
Have you seen John? Gardaí seek help locating missing 70-year-old man

John Joyce was last seen in Galway city on Monday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 9:30 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in finding a 70-year-old man who has been missing 

John Joyce was last seen in the Rahoon Road area of Galway city last Monday, 31 May. 

He is described as being six feet two inches in height, of slim build with white combed back hair and glasses.

Gardaí said John is known to frequent the Galway city centre and Salthill areas. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway gardaí on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

