Family concerned for welfare of 63-year-old man missing from Galway since 27 October

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have issued an appeal to help locate a 63-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Rahoon, Co Galway since last month.

Kevin McGrath was last seen at Eyre Square in Galway city on 27 October.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build, and with blue eyes, grey hair and a beard. Gardaí also say his front bottom teeth are missing.

It is not known what Kevin was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Gardaí and Kevin’s family are concerned for his welfare and anxious to locate him.

They are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts to contact Galway garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.