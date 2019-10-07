This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal launched to help find 67-year-old woman missing from Cork since Saturday night

Frankie Devlin was last seen in the Garryvoe area on 5 October.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 7 Oct 2019, 4:01 PM
30 minutes ago 1,673 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4840859
Frankie Devlin
Image: Garda Press Office
Frankie Devlin
Frankie Devlin
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN MIDLETON have launched a public appeal for assistance as they seek the whereabouts of a 67-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday night.

Frankie Devlin was last seen in the Garryvoe area of the county at around 10.45pm on 5 October 2019.

She is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of slim build, and with blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Frankie was wearing a black dress and a black top with a red and black jacket.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare, and say that Frankie may present as confused or distressed.

Gardaí are appealing for any motorists who may have been travelling in the Garryvoe area at around 10.45pm on Saturday night and who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

They are also asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information that could lead to Frankie’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie