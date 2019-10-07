Appeal launched to help find 67-year-old woman missing from Cork since Saturday night

GARDAÍ IN MIDLETON have launched a public appeal for assistance as they seek the whereabouts of a 67-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday night.

Frankie Devlin was last seen in the Garryvoe area of the county at around 10.45pm on 5 October 2019.

She is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of slim build, and with blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Frankie was wearing a black dress and a black top with a red and black jacket.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare, and say that Frankie may present as confused or distressed.

Gardaí are appealing for any motorists who may have been travelling in the Garryvoe area at around 10.45pm on Saturday night and who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

They are also asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information that could lead to Frankie’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.