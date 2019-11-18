This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I still can't think that he's left us': Family appeal for information about man missing since May

Gerry Taylor was last seen walking along Dundrum Road on 25 May.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 18 Nov 2019, 6:47 PM
Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

THE FAMILY OF a man who has not been seen in almost six months have made a public appeal for information about his disappearance.

Gerry Taylor was last seen walking from the Milltown Luas stop in Dublin, along Dundrum Road and the Dundrum bypass, at around 11.15am on Saturday 25 May.

He was last seen passing Taylors Three Rock Hotel on Kellystown Road towards Ticknock in the Dublin mountains.

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Crimecall, his sister Fiona said his family were hoping for “another piece of the puzzle” to be put in place to help find Gerry.

His mother Nora also explained that the last six months have taken a toll on the family.

“It’s been very, very difficult,” she said. “Your life is on hold. Every day the first thing you think of in the morning is Gerry.”

His father Tommy said he expected to see Gerry coming home every time he saw a bus near the family’s home, saying “I still can’t think that he’s left us”.

The 55-year-old is described as being 5 foot 10 inches in height and of medium build. He has grey hair, stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green-coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas runners with a white sole and white stripes on the side. 

Anyone with information that could lead to Gerry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundrum garda station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Stephen McDermott
