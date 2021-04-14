Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding 40-year-old woman last seen on Sunday

GARDAÍ IN SWORDS are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Irina Gavrila.

Irina has been missing from Swords, Co Dublin since Sunday at around 4pm.

Irina is described as being 5ft 3in tall, with a slim build and long, brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a long, black down jacket to her knees.

Gardaí and Irina’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Irina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.