Have you seen John? 38-year-old man missing from Lucan since last Wednesday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information on the whereabouts of a 38-year-old man missing from west Dublin since last week.

John Manning, 38, has been missing from the Lucan area since last Wednesday, with Gardaí seeking information from the public on his whereabouts.

John is described as being 6′ 3″ in height and has a strong build, with short brown hair and a beard. He also has a number of identifiable tattoos, including a red rose on his left hand.

When he was last seen, John was wearing blue jeans, blue and yellow Vans runners, a maroon coloured bomber jacket and a peaked farmer’s cap.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.