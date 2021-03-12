#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter

The mother and daughter have been missing since last Sunday.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 12 Mar 2021, 2:23 PM
Larisa and her daughter Narcisa.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co Clare. 

16-year-old Larisa Maria Rostas and her daughter Narcisa Rostas were last seen on the morning of Sunday, 7 March. 

Larisa is five feet two inches in height, with dyed red hair and brown eyes. 

It’s not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing. 

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area, as well as her hometown of Ennis. 

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing. An information appeal was first issued by gardaí on Wednesday this week. 

Anyone who either has information in relation to Larisa’s whereabouts, or who can assist gardaí in locating Larisa and Narcisa, is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

