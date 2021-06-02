Man, 28, missing from his home in Limerick

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have appealed to the public to help them find a man missing from the city.

David Clarke (28) has been missing from the Castletroy area of Limerick since Sunday 30 May 2021.

David is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slight build with brown hair. It is understood that David may be in Dublin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.