Saturday 11 September 2021
Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing in Firhouse

Linda Coleman has been missing from her home in Firhouse since the early hours of this morning.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 5:26 PM
GARDAI ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 65-year-old Linda Coleman, who has been missing from her home in Firhouse since the early hours of Saturday, 11th September 2021.

Linda is described as approximately 5ft 2” in height, of slim build with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at approximately 3am when she left her home on foot in the direction of Dodder Valley Park.
Linda’s family and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare and are anxious to make contact with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on (01) 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Emer Moreau
