Gardaí seek assistance in finding missing 16-year-old from Cashel

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing from the Cashel area since last Friday.

Luke Cummins has been missing since last Friday evening in Tipperary.

He is described as being approximately five foot six inches, of stocky build with short, sandy coloured hair.

When last seen, Luke was wearing a brown-grey jacket with a hood and a black tracksuit.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052-7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.