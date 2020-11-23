Have you seen Maggie? Gardaí seek help in locating 15-year-old missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old from Mahon, Co Cork.

Maggie Reilly went missing from her home at around 4.30pm last Thursday, 19 November.

She is described as being approximately five feet in height, with a slim build, blue eyes and long, light brown hair.

She was wearing a black jacket and grey leggings when last seen. The teenager is known to frequent the Tralee area in Co Kerry, gardaí said.

Anyone with any information on Maggie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.