#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

Have you seen Maggie? Gardaí seek help in locating 15-year-old missing from Cork

Maggie Reilly went missing on 19 November.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Nov 2020, 9:52 PM
54 minutes ago 7,259 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276760
Maggie Reilly.
Image: Garda Press Office
Maggie Reilly.
Maggie Reilly.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old from Mahon, Co Cork.

Maggie Reilly went missing from her home at around 4.30pm last Thursday, 19 November. 

She is described as being approximately five feet in height, with a slim build, blue eyes and long, light brown hair. 

She was wearing a black jacket and grey leggings when last seen. The teenager is known to frequent the Tralee area in Co Kerry, gardaí said. 

Anyone with any information on Maggie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie