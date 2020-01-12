Appeal issued to help find 61-year-old Mayo woman missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN BALLINA have issued a public appeal for assistance to help locate the whereabouts of a 61-year-old woman who has been missing since earlier this week.

Patricia O’Donnell was last seen in the Crossmolina area on Tuesday 7 January.

She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build, and with long blonde/fair hair.

When last seen, Patricia was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. It is believed she left her home in a grey Toyota Yaris car.

Gardaí and Patricia’s family are concerned for her, and are asking anyone who may know where she is or who may have seen her to contact Ballina garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.