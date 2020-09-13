This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 13 September 2020
Gardaí seek public's help finding 38-year-old man missing from Mullingar

Michael McAleer has been missing since 21 August.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 7:20 PM
Missing person Michael McAleer.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co Westmeath. 

38-year-old Michael McAleer has been missing from his home in Mullingar since 21 August. 

He is described as being five feet eight inches in height, of medium build and with long black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

