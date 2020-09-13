Gardaí seek public's help finding 38-year-old man missing from Mullingar

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co Westmeath.

38-year-old Michael McAleer has been missing from his home in Mullingar since 21 August.

He is described as being five feet eight inches in height, of medium build and with long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.